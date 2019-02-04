Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 2:59 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Hoda Kotb had a super ending to Jennifer Lopez’s no-carb, no-sugar challenge.

Hoda posted a video on Instagram of her enjoying a tortilla chip and guacamole while celebrating the Super Bowl with Al Roker.

“Go for it, baby!” Al encourages her. “Wham! How’s that feel?” he adds, as Hoda savors the chip.

“Oh my god!” Hoda exclaims. “Nothing’s better than right now.”

She also took a sip of what appeared to be a boozy beverage in a cocktail glass.

Hoda's diet required her giving up sugar and carbs, and the TODAY anchor managed to make it all the way through the 10-day span.

The same cannot be said for Carson Daly, who failed to make it even one day, although he managed to turn lemons into lemonade by turning into a charitable opportunity.

Way to go, Hoda!