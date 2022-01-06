Hoda Kotb says she tested positive for COVID-19

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoda, who is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, said she is feeling good and is currently isolating at home.

She told her fellow TODAY anchors that she is looking forward to getting back to work.

Hoda’s positive test comes as the nation continues to battle the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. on Monday recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases, a record single-day total, according to data compiled by NBC News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up to 95% of U.S. test samples that were examined last week.

Deaths do not appear to be spiking, however, which could mean omicron is resulting in milder cases, especially for those vaccinated, NBC News reported. Experts say omicron symptoms can resemble a common cold and include congestion, fatigue and a cough.

On Wednesday, a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15.

Seth Meyers, the host of “Late Night” on NBC, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and canceled shows for the rest of this week. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and appears to have recovered. Both said they are vaccinated and received booster doses.

