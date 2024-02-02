All eyes were on Hoda Kotb during the Feb. 1 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, but not for the usual reasons.

Hoda got a contact lens stuck in her eye while she was hosting the show.

“I think I have a contact stuck in my eye, way up here,” Hoda said, while pointing to her left eye. “I don’t think I took it out last night and I can’t find it.”

“Is this a medical emergency?” Jenna Bush Hager said.

“It feels like it’s in there,” Hoda continued. “I’m not kidding. I was going to go to the eye doctor, but I didn’t have time.”

Hoda then asked for help on what to do.

“Maybe people have tricks to how to get it out, because I’m sure people have had contacts that have rolled up. How do I get it out? I’ve tried,” she said before asking anyone who knows how to post their tips on X.

After a commercial break, Jenna joked about the matter.

“We have breaking news: Hoda has now lost all eyesight because her other contact fell out,” she said before Hoda said she had two contacts stuck in the same eye.

Hoda then tried one piece of advice she heard by pulling her eyelid and looking down into a mirror.

“Oh, wait,” she exclaimed.

“Oh, my God! It came out!” Jenna said.

Hoda then pulled out the contact, while everyone on the set cheered. During a commercial break, when someone was brought in to help, Hoda put in new contacts.

“She can see!” Jenna cheered.

“It feels like there’s been a solve. We have a medical professional,” Jenna said.

Hoda then confirmed what the issue was.

“Oh, my God! I had two lenses in!” she said.

“I knew it was in there,” she continued.

And Jenna couldn’t let the moment pass without making a joke.

“Is she going to be OK? I’m her emergency contact,” she said.