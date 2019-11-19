Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflect on weighing themselves on TV

Making a plan and sticking to it isn't easy, but Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have successfully completed day one of intermittent fasting!

The fourth hour duo inspired many TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fans after kicking off the fast by revealing their weights on TV.

On Monday's show, Hoda and Jenna stepped onto the scales and boldly revealed their weights: Hoda at 158 pounds and Jenna at 171 pounds.

"Y'all know what is plugged into my Fitbit for real?" Jenna said after stepping off the scale. "130 pounds. I weigh 40 more pounds than I tell everybody I do!"

Hoda then reminded Jenna that she just had a baby in August.

Hoda and Jenna enjoy their first meals of the day as part of intermittent fasting. They won't eat between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

On Tuesday's show, the ladies updated viewers on their intermittent fasting progress and reflected on Monday's weigh-in, reminding fans they're doing this "to be healthy" and not to lose weight.

"I was reminded why I don't weigh myself yesterday because I was playing with my kids, and I kept having that one number in my head," Jenna explained.

"I know," Hoda chimed in.

"And I'm like, 'You know what? No, no, no, no.' I don't want life to be controlled by a scale," Jenna continued.

"A number. I agree," Hoda added. "We're going to weigh ourselves periodically — we don't know when — but I think just to keep track. I think it is good every now and then even though I hate standing on the scale to find out, like, where you are just to get a benchmark."

While Jenna isn't a fan of consistently stepping on the scale, she realized seeing her weight like that was in a sense a wake-up call.

"I needed it because I think I've been delusional," Jenna said. "We're not saying we need to be some sort of number to be us. We're happy with us."

Hoda then told a story about trying on dresses to wear during the earlier hours of TODAY to complement co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's ensembles.

"They pulled out three things that would match (Savannah's), and I tried on all three," Hoda said. "And none of them fit."

"Guess how many dresses I tried on, too?" Jenna responded. "Three. Lucky No. 4 worked."

"Things are going to be different coming up in a month," Hoda said.

You go, ladies! We're supporting you every step of the way.