Hoda Kotb and Al Roker share why they're getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The decision by Hoda Kotb and Al Roker to get the COVID-19 vaccine is about much more than just their own health.

The TODAY co-anchor and weatherman share their reasons for getting vaccinated in the upcoming issue of People magazine.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are sharing their reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al, 66, already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine live on TODAY Tuesday because he is in the eligible age group over 65 in New York. Hoda, 56, is awaiting her chance once she is eligible.

"Why am I getting vaccinated? Well, I want to make sure I stay healthy, because I want to make sure I protect my family and my friends and my coworkers," Al told People. "Because we're all in this together. If we don't take care of each other, there's no point in going on. And once I get vaccinated, I am still wearing a mask. Are you?"

Dr. Daniel Baker, the medical director at Manhattan's Lenox Hill Hospital, said that even after people receive the second shot of the vaccine, they should continue to wear a mask.

"That's actually a key component of keeping us all safe," Baker said during Al's visit.

Hoda's immediate motivation for getting the vaccine is to protect her family, but it's also about more than just them.

"This is who I'm getting vaccinated for when it's my turn: First, for my mother, who's in her 80s; for my fiancé, Joel; for my two children," she told People. "And for every single person who I pass by, who I walk by and who I see. So I am getting vaccinated not only for my family, but for yours too."

Martha Stewart, Josh Gad, Jane Seymour, Joel Grey, Carey Mulligan and Dr. Anthony Fauci also spoke with People about their reasons for either having already gotten vaccinated or eagerly awaiting it when they are eligible.

Baker stressed on TODAY Tuesday that the only way to achieve herd immunity from the virus is for everyone to do their part and get vaccinated.

"Herd immunity really comes at about 85-90%, and the only way to get there is if everybody goes for the vaccine," he said. "We're going to get that 10-15% by people who couldn't get it because of a medical illness or something along those lines, so we all have to do our part."

However, it may be a little bit of a wait for the general public, as right now only front-line healthcare workers, first responders and people over 65 are eligible in most states.

The new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Biden administration, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on TODAY Thursday that it might be a couple months until the vaccine is widely available.

"I don't think late February we're going to have vaccine in every pharmacy in this country," Walensky said. "We said 100 million doses in the first 100 days, and we're going to stick to that plan, but also want to be very cognizant of the fact that after 100 days, there are still a lot of Americans who need vaccine, so we have our pedal to the metal to make sure we can get as much vaccine out there."