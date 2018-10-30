Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Falling, losing your teeth, missing work … whatever the scary situation, nightmares are no fun! But what do they really mean?

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb opened up about their recurring bad dreams and recruited dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg to provide details. Actress and guest co-host Ellie Kemper got hers analyzed too.

Kathie Lee shared her nightmare first: “I’m chewing gum and I want to say something but I can’t cause my mouth is glued together."

Yikes!

According to Loewenberg, “This will probably come up whenever you have a ‘sticky situation’ where you want to respond to, but your subconscious is telling you to chew on it.”

Kemper chimed in, saying hers also has to do with her mouth. During restless nights, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star dreams that her teeth falling out.

Like Kathie Lee's, that scary dream has to do with communication as well.

“I’ll be talking, my teeth fall out. I’ll be chewing, my teeth fall out. I’ll be riding a bike, my teeth fall out,” Kemper said, laughing.

Apparently Kemper isn't alone with that one. Halle Berry has the same nightmare, Loewenberg revealed.

“So when your teeth come out uncontrollably it’s when you said something maybe you wish you hadn’t said the day before, something that should have stayed in our mouth permanently, like teeth,” she explained.

And Hoda’s nightmare? Well, hers just seemed too realistic.

She’s racing to get to the set five minutes before the fourth hour of TODAY starts at 10 a.m. But there’s one twist: She’s in a field and has a story to file.

“Everyone’s screaming and no one’s helping,” Hoda explains. “My heart is pounding! It’s horrifying.”

Her nightmare incorporates two common bad dreams: She’s lost and she's late. Apparently, the dream means Hoda is "facing some kind of indecision in life."

According to Loewenberg, other common nightmares include feelings that you're falling (which mean you feel you're losing control of an aspect of your life or are feeling disappointed). Another popular culprit? Stressful or bizarre situations at work.

But there is good news, there's a way to stop it.

“If it’s really bothering you, you can write down the dream and change the ending,” the dream expert said.