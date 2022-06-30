Hoda and Jenna want to help you sort out your dating dilemmas

Stuck on how to turn your dating app match into a real life connection? Just started seeing someone and don't know how to end it amicably?

Whether you’re already in the dating game or are looking to start, everyone has questions when it comes to love and courtship. Which is why, your girls Hoda and Jenna are here to help!

Tell us about your burning dating dilemma in 100 words or less using the form below and we may feature you on our show, where Hoda, Jenna and a relationship expert will dish out some advice on how to solve your problem.