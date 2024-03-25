Hoda and Jenna applaud Kate Middleton and 'her grace' for how she handled sharing cancer news

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager showered Catherine, Princess of Wales, with support and compliments as they discussed the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

"We have to send all of our love to Kate, the Princess of Wales, because she announced on Friday that she is in treatment for cancer," Jenna said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 25.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William shared her diagnosis in a rare video posted to social media, without disclosing the kind of cancer. Statements of support have been pouring in since from the likes of President Biden and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hoda said the announcement created "a collective kind of shock and gasp," and what struck her after watching the video multiple times was Kate sharing the news herself and having to tell her children. Kate shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband.

"I was thinking about the bravery it took for all those things," Hoda said, noting the burden of "carrying that pain and having to do it publicly."

Hoda went public with her breast cancer diagnosis 17 years ago. She said earlier this month that the "downside" for her was "pity" from other people.

The public's reaction to Kate's diagnosis has been supportive. There have also been apologies issued by some people who previously promoted memes, jokes and unfounded conspiracy theories about the princess remaining out of the spotlight following a two-week hospital stay after abdominal surgery in January.

Kate said in her video she took time before publicly sharing the news to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She said that at the time of her surgery her condition was thought to be noncancerous.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she added.

The Princess of Wales said she is “well and getting stronger every day."

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said. "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Jenna said one potential outcome from Kate's announcement is that it can teach people to avoid prying or jumping to conclusions in the future when it comes to personal matters.

"Maybe it'll just teach us to just kind of think, 'OK, everybody is suffering their own heartbreak, or not, but it isn't our business to sort of push somebody into saying anything,'" she said.

"I hope it's taught some compassion," she added.

Hoda said the drama only makes Kate's character shine all the more, mentioning "her grace."

"When cruelty is countered by grace, you can just see what just happened," she said. "It was like everything just fell away. You felt it instantly. She handled it the way she does everything."