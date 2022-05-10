After years of feeling pressured to meet Hollywood's beauty standards, Hilary Duff is celebrating her body — as it is today — in a nude photo shoot for the cover of Women's Health's "Body Issue."

The "How I Met Your Father" star, 34, told the magazine that she decided to bare all because she's grateful to her body for helping her become a mom to her three kids: son Luca, 10 (with ex-husband Mike Comrie), and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” she said.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me," said the actor. Daniella Midenge for Woman's Health

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she added of the photos, which were shot by photographer Daniella Midenge.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star, who battled an eating disorder in her teens, said she learned to embrace her body after giving birth to her second child. Daniella Midenge for Women's Health

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum, who battled a year-long eating disorder as a teenager, said she learned to embrace her body after giving birth to Banks.

"I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child (after the divorce)," she explained, adding, "It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

Duff posted several images from her Women's Health photo shoot to her Instagram page on Monday. In her caption, she opened up about how "scary" it was to pose nude.

"I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!" she said, adding that she ended up having the "best time" at the "all-women shoot."

"I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear," she joked.

Duff went on to express her gratitude to the photo shoot's crew, who "normalized this day for me" and "propped me up with compliments and love."

She reserved a special thanks to photographer Midenge, telling her, "I love these photos so much, thank you for capturing a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable but powerful."

Related: