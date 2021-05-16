Hilaria Baldwin details son's allergic reaction: 'Horrible moment a parent dreads'

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child together, Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas, is recovering after a recent health scare.

The 37-year-old mother shared a photo to Instagram Saturday cradling the 8-month-old in what appears to be a hospital or doctor's office, explaining the incident with her son in the caption.

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction,” she wrote. “I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.”

Hilaria Baldwin said that the photo she shared was taken when he was feeling better, explaining, “The vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok.”

“I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals,” she added. “I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness. I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help.”

She ended the caption with a sweet ode to her son, writing, “I love you my baby boy💕mama loves you so.”

Luckily, the 8-month-old appeared to be in better spirits on Sunday. His mom shared an update on Instagram, posting a video of Edu and his younger sister, Lucia, laughing and lounging together.

“Better today ✨...thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me ❤️,” she wrote.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have six children together: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Edu and baby Lucia. The actor also has a daughter, Ireland, 25, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The couple welcomed their fifth child together, Edu, in September 2020. The "Mom Brain" podcast co-host announced her pregnancy last April after she suffered two miscarriages over the course of 2019.

This March, the Baldwin family grew again as the couple welcomed their sixth child, Lucia, via surrogate. Hilaria Baldwin announced the surprise news on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of Lucia sleeping in her pink bunny onesie.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” she captioned the photo. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

After the birth of her youngest daughter, she opened up in a candid Instagram post about reconciling her feelings for Lucia and Edu while remembering her two miscarriages.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister,” she wrote. “Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time.”

“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him,” she continued. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.”

