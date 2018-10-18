Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Madelyn Linsenmeir was a born performer, with a beautiful singing voice that stopped people on the street. She was “hilarious, and warm, and fearless.” She was a daughter, sister and more proudly, a mother to a young son for whom she tried to kick her opioid addiction.

Linsenmeir’s family opened up about emotional and physical details that claimed the life of the 30-year-old single mother, daughter and sister in a powerful and remarkably honest obituary that has humanized the destructive and heartbreaking struggle addiction wreaks on its victims and the people who love them.

The obituary, originally published Sunday in Vermont’s Burlington Free Press, has since gone viral, its rawness resonating deeply with readers and raising awareness about addiction’s complexities.

“It is impossible to capture a person in an obituary, and especially someone whose adult life was largely defined by drug addiction. To some, Maddie was just a junkie — when they saw her addiction they stopped seeing her. And what a loss for them,” her family wrote.

Linsenmeir died Oct. 7, and while her death was unexpected, “for years we feared her addiction would claim her life,” they said. “We are grateful that when she died she was safe and she was with her family.”

The family’s tribute to Linsenmeir describes her as someone who loved to sing and who, as a youth, traveled the world with a dance and music troupe. She also loved to swim, ski and snowboard. But when she was 16, she moved with her parents from Vermont to Florida to attend a performing arts school.

“Soon after, she tried OxyContin for the first time at a high school party, and so began a relationship with opiates that would dominate the rest of her life,” her family wrote.

After Linsenmeir gave birth to a son, Ayden, in 2014, “she transformed her life to mother him,” they said.

“Maddie tried harder and more relentlessly to stay sober than we have ever seen anyone try at anything. But she relapsed and ultimately lost custody of her son, a loss that was unbearable,” they said.

In the past two years, Linsenmeir’s addiction brought her “to places of incredible darkness” filled with actions that “exponentially increased her pain and shame.” But she raised her family's hopes during 12 days she spent with them over the summer, swimming, watching Disney movies and enjoying family dinners.

“We believed as we always did that she would overcome her disease and make the life for herself we knew she deserved. We believed this until the moment she took her last breath,” they wrote. “But her addiction stalked her and stole her once again. Though we would have paid any ransom to have her back, any price in the world, this disease would not let her go until she was gone.”

The family urged people to treat those suffering from addiction with compassion and understanding.

“If you are reading this with judgment, educate yourself about this disease, because that is what it is. It is not a choice or a weakness,” they wrote. “And chances are very good that someone you know is struggling with it, and that person needs and deserves your empathy and support.”

They also urged people struggling to seek help and remember that “every breath is a fresh start.”

Opioids, which include heroin and other painkillers, are the main sources for overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They contributed to more than 42,000 overdose deaths, or about 66 percent of all drug overdoses, the federal agency reported.

A memorial service for Linsenmeir will be held this Sunday. The full obituary can be read here.