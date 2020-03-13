Heidi Klum says she's sick, wants coronavirus test but can't get one

Heidi Klum is feeling under the weather — and she's concerned it could be the coronavirus.

The "America's Got Talent" judge posted a video of herself lying in bed Friday on her Instagram story to reveal she's been suffering with multiple respiratory symptoms, but hasn't been able to get testing for COVID-19.

Supermodel Heidi Klum has asked to be tested for COVID-19, but hasn't been successful. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The 46-year-old supermodel said her symptoms included “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose.”

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here," she said, adding, "I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”

Klum is taking time off from "AGT" to recover and to avoid putting the show's other cast and crew members at risk. "I’m just not feeling good," she explained. "So that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect any other people."

She ended her message by urging fans to protect their health and the health of others. "Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good," she said.

Klum is hardly the only person in the U.S. who's having trouble getting tested for COVID-19.

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar revealed Thursday that she'd tried and failed to have one of her own patients tested for the virus. "I just tried to get a patient tested an hour ago, and I couldn't in my outpatient office,'' Azar said on MSNBC. "The only place that we're currently doing it is in the emergency department, and they don't have enough.

"They said we can only do it if the patient is sick enough to require hospitalization, and I was dumbfounded," Azar elaborated.

Azar addressed the issue again Friday on TODAY, saying that "possibly we will have some outpatient capacity hopefully by today and, fingers crossed, by next week."

Commercial testing facilities like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics have begun conducting tests, but only if doctors swab patients and send it to them, according to Azar.

"What's so frustrating about this is that literally I'm gathering information as I go, as opposed to having it all up and running,'' Azar said. "It's not for lack of preparation on the hospitals' part, it's just we don't have the tests."

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed coronavirus testing during a House hearing Thursday, saying, "The system is not really geared to what we need right now."