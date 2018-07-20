7 healthy snacks under 200 calories

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Snacking often gets a bad rap. Many people think they’re sabotaging their health goals by snacking when in actuality, if done right, snacking is an important part of a super nutritious diet. Healthy snacking can curb cravings, boost metabolism, provide important nutrients and help you maintain a healthy weight (or even help you lose weight!).

The key is to make sure you’re snacking smartly. Snacks should be a combination of a protein, healthy fat and fiber. I’m not a calorie counter, but it’s important to note — so your snacks don’t become meals — that they should be kept to approximately 150-200 calories.

Next time those afternoon hunger pains or cravings strike, skip the vending machine and try one of these tasty and nutritious snacks to keep you fueled and smiling all day long.

1. Roasted artichoke hearts

This ridiculously simple recipe satisfies that crunchy craving while providing fiber and beneficial nutrients such as anti-inflammatory phytochemicals that are great for your overall health. The fiber will help you feel fuller longer and feed those beneficial bacteria in your gut.

Whip up a batch of these for dinner and store the leftovers for an on-the-go snack the next day. If you’d rather stay away from the oven, try celery dipped in guacamole for another satisfying veggie and healthy fat combo.

2. Beetroot dip with crudité

The Greek yogurt in this beetroot dip is loaded with protein, which helps keep your hunger at bay by providing satiety and boosts your metabolism too. Plus, the beets offer beneficial nutrients such as B vitamins, iron and magnesium. Feel free to load up on the raw veggies, but keep the dipping to a few tablespoons. If beets aren’t your thing, you can simply grab your favorite Greek yogurt and top it with berries, sliced almonds or coconut flakes instead.