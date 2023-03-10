Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration, fitness plans, meal plans and more sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

What to Eat This Week, March 13, 2023

Here’s a plan that utilizes our blueprint for easy meal prep. You’ll see that breakfasts involve some make-ahead meals and some morning-of options. Lunches include leftovers and simple-to-assemble ideas. While we’ve offered five different dinner options, you can streamline the menu by making enough for leftovers.

Start TODAY meal plan for the week of March 13, 2022

>>Download and print the meal plan.

Breakfast

Starting your day with a protein-rich option keeps you fuller for longer and tames cravings later on. Here are some quick and easy ways to pack protein into your morning meal.

Protein-boosted Avocado Toast

Mash white beans or chickpeas into avocado. Spread on whole grain toast and top with an egg, cooked any style.

Is your avocado ripe? Pluck its stem off to make sure it's green, not brown, underneath. Getty Images

Oatmeal with Pear and Almonds

Serve with lower-sugar Greek yogurt mixed in or on the side.

Microwavable Scrambled Eggs

Top with salsa, black beans, and avocado slices.

Lunch

Rotisserie chicken is the multi-tasking ingredient of the week. Remove the skin and pull the meat off the bone to use in sandwiches and salads. A typical rotisserie chicken yields 3-4 cups of meat.

If you’re a vegetarian or trying to reduce your meat consumption, use rinsed and drained canned beans instead. When making your grocery list, be sure to add plenty of veggies to serve in salads and alongside sandwiches.

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Spread whole grain bread with mayo and grainy mustard and stack with rotisserie chicken, lettuce and tomato. Serve with veggies on the side. For a vegetarian option, use mashed chickpeas.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Mix rotisserie chicken, chopped celery, and golden raisins with mayo and dijon mustard. Scoop mixture over salad greens and add any veggies of your choosing. Sprinkle with seeds (such as sunflower seeds) or crushed nuts.

Don't want to buy a rotisserie chicken? Make your own:

Leftover Chili (see recipe below)

Top with sliced avocado and crushed tortilla chips.

Dinner

This week’s dinner menu features nutritious meals that are anything but boring. From tangy pineapple chicken to briny flounder to creamy pasta, there’s something for everyone. If you like a lot of variety, make one per night. If you’d prefer to cook less, double (or triple) a recipe to serve later in the week. You can also look back at the recipes from our previous weeks to add a different dish to your menu. Make sure to take note of any suggested sides to keep your meals balanced.

Chili is a family-friendly one-pot meal that’s surprisingly healthy. This version uses lean ground beef, but you can always swap it for ground turkey or chicken or skip the meat and use extra beans instead. Top your bowl with avocado slices and serve with warmed corn or whole grain tortillas.

Get loads of veggies–and the spectrum of nutrients they provide–in this hearty main dish salad. You can take numerous shortcuts to streamline hands-on time, like using a rotisserie chicken and pre-shredded cabbage, brussels sprouts, and carrots. Make extra dressing and serve with cold brown rice noodles.

This colorful meal is a feast for your belly and your eyes. To make this more quickly, chop the red peppers in advance, and make extra to eat for snacks during the week. Also, buy pre-cut pineapple. Serve over brown rice (fast options include frozen and microwavable brown rice) or a blend of brown rice and riced cauliflower.

Briny, salty olives and roasted tomatoes give this dish Mediterranean vibes. Serve with roasted baby potatoes–also called creamer potatoes–which you can find ready-to-cook in most grocery stores.

Avocado brings the creaminess to this dairy-free pasta dish. Since this meal is light on protein, we recommend using chickpea or lentil pasta to make it more filling and balanced.

Snacks

Snacks that contain whole food sources of protein and fiber offer a winning formula that keeps you full for hours. Here are a few ideas:

Baby carrots dipped in protein-boosted mashed avocado. To make the dip, mash chickpeas or white beans into avocado.

Apple slices sprinkled with cinnamon and drizzled with tahini.

Frozen blueberries (thawed) with ricotta cheese.

Red pepper strips with goat cheese.

Unsweetened dried fruit and nuts or roasted chickpeas.

