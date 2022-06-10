Woman dies from tick bite that infected her with Powassan virus

A woman from Connecticut died last month after testing positive for the tick-borne Powassan virus infection (POWV), the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. This marks the second case of Powassan virus in the state this year and its first fatality.

The woman, who was in her 90s, died May 17. She first became ill in early May and was admitted to the hospital with a fever, headache, chills, altered mental status, rigors, chest pain and nausea. Over the next couple of weeks, her condition worsened, and she became unresponsive.

According to the health department’s release, she had a tick bite removed two weeks prior to her first symptoms. Laboratory tests also indicated that she had antibodies for Powassan virus.

“This incident reminds us that residents need to take actions to prevent tick bites now through the late fall,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in the press release. “DPH stresses the use of insect repellent this summer and avoiding high-risk areas, such as tall grass, where ticks may be found. It’s also important to check carefully for ticks after being outside, which can reduce the chance of you and your family members being infected with this dangerous virus.”

Powassan virus can be spread through the bite of an infected black-legged or deer tick, Juthani stressed, adding that it can take a week to a month after a bite from an infected tick to develop symptoms.

The virus is commonly found in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Powassan cases are rare, the last data available shows that in 2020 there were 21 cases reported, with one death, compared to 43 in 2019 with nine deaths. There is an 11% fatality rate out of 194 cases reported between 2011 and 2020.

Per NBC News, there are no vaccines or treatments available for Powassan virus. People infected are usually provided fluids, fever-reducing medication to reduce brain swelling. Long-term symptoms include recurring headaches, muscle weakness and memory problems.

According to the CDC, Powassan virus is most common in late spring, early summer, and mid-fall, as that's when ticks are most active. But Jean Tsao, Ph.D., associate professor in the department of fisheries and wildlife at Michigan State University, told TODAY in March that tick-borne illnesses can occur at any point in the year.

As of March, Saravanan Thangamani a microbiologist at SUNY Upstate Medical University told TODAY he'd already seen a 43% increase in the number of ticks submitted for testing for diseases compared to last March.

Tips to avoid ticks and prevent tick-borne diseases include avoiding the areas where ticks live, such as woody, grassy and bushy areas, and performing tick checks on yourself and your pets.

You can also use EPA-registered repellants, and when hiking, be sure to stick to the trails, wear long sleeves, pants and light colors, and change your clothes as soon as you get home.