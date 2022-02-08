Nurses praise woman for creating hospital bag for COVID-positive mom — here’s what she packed

A health professional is sharing how she prepared her COVID-19 positive mother for the hospital — and the video is a must-watch according to ER nurses.

In the clip, Kate Fenno holds a re-sealable zipper storage bag filled with important information about her 58-year-old mom, Diane Smulligan, who has asthma and is battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“I have a list of her medications. I have a copy of her insurance information, her ID, and a phone charger,” Fenno, who has a master's degree in public health, says.

Fenno also included Smulligan’s temperature and oxygen levels, four emergency contacts, a note about her severe latex allergy. In an abundance of caution, Fenno places neon-color allergy stickers on Smulligan’s shirt.

“She was so sick and was having trouble making out words. She was deeply overwhelmed,” Fenno, of northeastern Pennsylvania, told TODAY Parents. “That’s why it was important for me to remain calm and get everything in order.”

Fenno said the emergency room nurses were “beyond grateful and appreciative.”

“My mom could could barely open her eyes, but she was able to slide them this bag,” Fenno revealed. “We were on the phone and I could hear one nurse in the background saying, ‘Please tell your daughter ‘Thank you!’"

Kate Fenno and her mom, Diane Smulligan. Courtesy Kate Fenno

Smulligan spent three days in the hospital in December, and is still recovering.

“They don’t hear any fluid in her lungs at the moment, which is amazing news," Fenno shared.

Fenno’s TikTok video has been viewed more than 1 million times.

“As a nurse, I LOVE this! I’d also suggest a copy of her health care proxy form and advanced directives! These forms vary state to state,” wrote on person in the comments.

A certified nursing assistant added, “This is exactly the kind of thing I would do when my grandmother went to the hospital. It made everything so much smoother.”

