Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Club sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the walking club with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

Valerie Bertinelli is kicking off a new walking regimen — and inspiring fans to lace up their walking shoes, too.

The Food Network star, 62, posted a TikTok video of herself on Oct. 4 that showed her walking on a treadmill. "So just 12 years ago, I did a marathon. But you know what? You've got to start somewhere. I’m not embarrassed," Bertinelli said while taking one healthy step after another.

"Today is the first day of the rest of my life," she added.

Bertinelli, who ran the Boston Marathon in 2010, four days before she turned 50, captioned her upbeat clip "Day 1."

Fans cheered on the former "One Day at a Time" actor in the comments of her post, with many thanking Bertinelli for motivating them to exercise.

"You’re an inspiration. I need to start!!" wrote one.

"I LOVE YOU!! I’ll start too, you can do this!!" gushed another.

Bertinelli has been candid over the years about her weight fluctuations and struggle with self-esteem. During a June visit to TODAY, the TV personality revealed that she hadn't checked her weight since she finished writing her book, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” published in January.

"I’m looking at myself in the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now because I know that I’m still holding on to this weight because it’s protecting me right now,” said Bertinelli, who filed from divorce from husband Tom Vitale in May.

During her visit, Bertinelli said she thought she'd find it easier to start shedding unwanted pounds once she got “healthier internally and emotionally.”

Bertinelli's "Day 1" of walking comes as the Start TODAY Walking Club is kicking off its October challenge. More than 100,000 club members — including TODAY weatherman Al Roker — have vowed to walk, stretch or do strength training every day all month long.

Trainer Stephanie Mansour, a contributing health and fitness writer at TODAY, says the start of a new season is the "perfect time" to begin a new exercise program.

Walking is great for your body; a daily walk has been linked to cardiovascular health benefits, weight loss and even reduced cancer risk. Consistent walking can also slow bone decay and improve your cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

In need of a mood boost? Walking, whether outside or on a treadmill, is also great for your mental health and can reduce dementia risk.

"Walking has been shown to relieve stress and increase mindfulness if done in an intentional way, and can even help treat symptoms of depression and anxiety," Mansour explained.