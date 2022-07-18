UPS driver collapses in extreme heat in doorbell camera video

Brian Enriquez, a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, received a notification from his Ring doorbell system while at work last week. Although he couldn't get to the door, the Ring's camera captured a startling event.

The video showed a UPS driver walking up to Enriquez's front door, set down an envelope and collapse. The driver lays down on the ground for a moment, gets up, rings the doorbell and goes back to his vehicle.

Watching the video, Enriquez wished he had been able to check on the driver. “I was concerned for the fact that he was coming, stumbling to the door,” Enriquez told NBC affiliate KPNX. “Had I gotten to my phone sooner, I could have talked to him through my Ring (doorbell) but he had already left the property at that point.”

Enriquez believes it was the extreme heat that caused the driver to collapse. Scottsdale hit a high of 110 degrees last Thursday, NBC News reported. Enriquez shared the video to warn others of the dangers of high heat and because he hoped to make sure the driver was OK.

"We appreciate the concern for our employee and can report that he is fine," UPS told KPNX in a statement.

“UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather," UPS said. "Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contact his manager for assistance, who immediately provided assistance.”

Staying safe in extreme heat

Extreme heat can be a serious health concern. Exposure to high temperatures and high humidity can even cause heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are three main ways to stay safe in extreme heat, the CDC says:

Stay cool. This includes wearing appropriate clothing for the weather, staying indoors or in the shade as much as possible and planning outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day if you can. While fans may help you feel cooler, they aren't effective against heat illness at higher temperatures. That's why the CDC advises people to stay in air-conditioned spaces if they can.

This includes wearing appropriate clothing for the weather, staying indoors or in the shade as much as possible and planning outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day if you can. While fans may help you feel cooler, they aren't effective against heat illness at higher temperatures. That's why the CDC advises people to stay in air-conditioned spaces if they can. Stay hydrated. That means drinking plenty of water, of course, but you should also be sure to replace the electrolytes you lose when you sweat. So a sports drink that contains those salts and minerals can be helpful, but avoid overly sugary drinks and alcohol, the CDC says.

That means drinking plenty of water, of course, but you should also be sure to replace the electrolytes you lose when you sweat. So a sports drink that contains those salts and minerals can be helpful, but avoid overly sugary drinks and alcohol, the CDC says. Stay informed. Be aware of extreme weather in your area and make sure you know the signs of heat illness so you can act quickly if you need to. And know that some people are at higher risk for heat issues, including older adults and those with certain underlying health conditions, the CDC says. And consider checking on vulnerable neighbors, experts told TODAY previously.

