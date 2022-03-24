IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

Peloton instructor Robin Arzon opens up about Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

The fitness instructor was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014.

What to know about diabetes: Symptoms, risk factors, how to manage it

Nov. 22, 202105:02
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Robin Arzón was 32 years old and had just signed a contact with Peloton when she received a shocking diagnosis: Type 1 diabetes. 

Arzón, a vegan and fitness fanatic, was in disbelief. 

“I thought, ‘What the!? What am I going to do?’” Arzón, 40, revealed on the Second Life” podcast earlier this month. “The first question I asked the endocrinologist was, ‘How am I going to the run the race I have in three weeks?”

The race that Arzón was referring to was her first 50-mile ultramarathon.

“I was solution-oriented from the beginning,” Arzón, who is vice president of fitness programming at Peloton, explained. “There was zero time for self pity because self pity is poison. I just had to figure it out.”

Type 1 diabetes, often referred to as juvenile diabetes, is a disease that occurs when the body’s pancreas stops producing insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels. It is different from Type 2 diabetes, which makes up 90 to 95% of diabetes cases and is correlated with obesity. There is no cure for Type 1. The good news is that you can live a happy and healthy life with the condition — as Arzón has proved.

Arzón said her symptoms were increased thirst, frequent urination and fatigue, but she wasn't overly concerned.

“I was coming off of a trip to visit my sister who was living in India, and I thought, ‘Oh, I must have jet lag or something,” she recalled. But Arzón’s mother, a physician, suspected it was something more and recommended that her daughter schedule blood work.

The rest is history.

Arzón went on to run that 50-mile ultramarathon. In fact, she's completed three of them — and one 100-mile race.

“I really like to focus on what my body can do and where I want to take it,” she told Yahoo! Life last year. “I really look at things from a place of turning a loss into a lessons turning pain into power. And that’s a story arc that everyone can relate to.”

Related:

How a Peloton fitness instructor tackles mental health in her online classes 

May 28, 202104:58
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 