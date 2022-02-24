HGTV star Ty Pennington is responding to cruel comments he received after sharing a video of himself shirtless and dancing on a beach.

“What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers,” Pennington, 57, began a lengthy Instagram post titled, "Thoughts on aging."

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” alum noted that insults included, “disgusting,” “gross,” “omg he’s so old now,” and “grandpa.” He was also called fat.

“There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and ageing in the female community which is AWESOME (keep it coming) but maybe let’s give the same grace to men?” Pennington suggested.

“On a daily basis Im inundated with comments like ‘NOOOo what happened to him???!!!’” he continued. “Someone even commented the other day, 'lack of exercise' which I wish was the truth! I have NEVER worked out harder in my life- 7 days a week.”

Pennington, who rose to fame as a carpenter on TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” pointed out that it’s been 22 years since he first appeared on television.

“No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or luscious head of hair (with frosted tips) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier,” he wrote. "Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings. Yes, I am older but I think it’s pretty cool.”

Pennington included a black-and-white photo that was taken by his wife, Kellee Merrell.

“I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that’s okay and as @paulinaporizkov says #sexyhasnoexpirationdate,” he concluded. “Cheers to getting older!”

Pennington was inundated with support from his fans.

“To age is one of the most priceless gift we have if we are lucky enough. I agree let’s give men the same space, to be, we give woman. Sir you are glowing from the inside out,” one person wrote.

Another added: “So well said and so true. And what a great attitude! Your joy is evident!"

Related: