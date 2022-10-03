Terry Bradshaw reveals he's been diagnosed with 2 forms of cancer in the last year

Terry Bradshaw is opening up about his health, sharing with fans that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the last year.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath and Howie helped me up and a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me,” the 74-year-old Football Hall of Famer said while co-hosting "Fox NFL Sunday" on October 2nd. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.”

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center ... surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free," he added. "Alright, that’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, now we find a tumor in my left neck and it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer.”

The former Steelers quarterback explained he had surgery to remove it at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks,” he added, “I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

He appeared to become emotional as co-host Michael Strahan chimed in to say everyone knew and that Bradshaw was the “ultimate teammate.”

“You know we love you and you hold this show together and regardless of all of that, we’re just so happy that you’re here and we’re happy that you’re cancer-free," Strahan added. "I think you’re going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar.”

Bradshaw was an integral part of the Steelers dynasty during the 1970s, snagging their four Super Bowl wins in a six year period. In 1989, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.