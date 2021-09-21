Tarek El Moussa tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be taking a break from filming his HGTV show "Flipping 101" as he quarantines with his fiancée.

El Moussa, 40, is vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms, his rep told TODAY in a statement. His fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young, 34, is also vaccinated and has not tested positive for COVID-19.

"He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancé, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated," the rep said in a statement. "While they are tested multiple times a week for filming purposes, Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae’s tests all came back negative.”

The positive test has halted the production of his show on HGTV, where he also hosts "Flip or Flop" with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe,” the rep said in the statement. “Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete. Heather Rae continues to feel great and test negative.”

El Moussa proposed to Young in July 2020 after a year of dating. Young has been a self-described “bonus mom” to El Moussa’s two children with Haack: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6.

“I’m taking care of two kids and running a household, balancing work, and so I think right now I realize I can be superwoman," Young told TODAY last year. "I’m doing it. And I give the moms props out there because being a mom is the hardest job in the whole world. It’s so hard and I’m doing it. So I’m proud of myself.”

Haack, 38, is also preparing to head down the aisle herself after getting engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall on Monday. She shared a trio of photos of them on Instagram, including one with her new diamond ring.

The news came a day after Haack shared an Instagram photo of the couple celebrating Hall's birthday at the beach.

This will be the third marriage for Haack, who separated from second husband Ant Anstead a year ago after less than two years of marriage.