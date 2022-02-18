Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy posted on Twitter today that he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and 5-year-old son. His daughter, 4, tested positive over the weekend.

"Update: my 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19," Murthy wrote. "Our son has a runny nose and low grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons."

Murthy and his wife have mild symptoms so far, he said. "She has a headache and fatigue. I’m experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat. Our breathing is fine, thankfully."

On Monday, Murthy tweeted that his 4-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. "She’s had a fever and sore throat, and she isn’t her usual bubbly self. But thankfully she is eating, drinking, and breathing fine. We’re keeping a close eye on her," he wrote.

After announcing the news, Murthy responded to well-wishers in a video with an update on his daughter's symptoms. "She's still coughing, still has a bit of a low-grade temperature, but she's smiling and that means the world to us," he said in the video.

As of today, she is "doing ok," Murthy wrote in the most recent update. "She’s still congested and is now hoarse from all the coughing, but thankfully she’s still smiling and enjoying her arts and crafts."

While the rest of the family — including Murthy's 5-year-old son — is vaccinated, he noted that his daughter is not old enough to be eligible for the shots yet.

"While our child will likely be ok given she’s young and otherwise healthy, I know parents with higher risk kids may worry more. Few things are worse than worrying about your child’s health," he tweeted on Monday. "The more we all get vaccinated and take precautions, the more we can protect all our kids."

Murthy took the opportunity to reflect on how careful he and his family have been during the pandemic — and the emotions that some people may feel when, even after all that work, they still test positive for the virus.

"When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing. I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick," he wrote. "So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can."

Murthy ended his Twitter thread with a message of love and understanding: "I know it feels like we’re in endless conflict. But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead."