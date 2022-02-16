States may end school mask mandates. Should my child still wear one?

In the two years that we've been dealing with COVID-19, wearing face masks while grocery shopping or at the gym has become routine for many of us. So the news last week that officials in some areas of the country are ending their mask mandates — and are making plans to end mask requirements in schools soon — came as a bit of a surprise.

Although COVID-19 cases are declining in adults and kids from the omicron peak, is it really time to stop wearing masks in schools?

While lifting restrictions like these may come as a welcome sign of life returning to something like normal, public health experts say it's likely too soon to do away with masks in public — especially in schools.

Face masks are still a key public health tool in the pandemic

Along with vaccines, frequent testing, increased ventilation and other measures, face masks are part of an effective layered strategy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and professor in the department of infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine, told TODAY.

And with an average of nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, some experts say it’s still too early to do away with official mask mandates, including those in schools.

Overall, “vaccination coverage is high but not as high as you would like in the context of a highly contagious variant like omicron, and booster coverage is extremely low,” Omer explained.

“Now is not the moment” to end the mandates in public areas, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told Reuters. “Right now our CDC guidance has not changed,” she said. “We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”

Specifically, the CDC currently recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students (age 2 and older) and visitors in K-12 schools — regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC also recommends schools employ social distancing when possible and encourage vaccination for those who are eligible. Other protection strategies that the CDC recommends for schools include screening through testing, frequent hand-washing, staying home when sick, contact tracing, ventilation and monitoring local COVID-19 data.

“This guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors and other members of their households and support in-person learning,” the CDC says.

The discussion about masks for children is somewhat unique because vaccination looks very different in that younger population. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are authorized in the U.S. for people as young as 5 years old. But vaccination rates have been lagging in the younger groups who are eligible.

While about 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, the rates for kids are much lower. Among 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 11, and only 24% of 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated. Children younger than that still can’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 at all.

“There’s a huge chunk of children for whom these vaccines are not available,” Omer said. “So, for now, it makes sense to have masks in school.”

But, ultimately, the decision about whether or not to continue masking is a complicated one, Aaron Milstone, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, told TODAY. "We'll get to a point where people will have to start to do their own risk calculation."

That decision should come down to what’s going on in your local community — COVID-19 rates, vaccination rates and mandates — as well as what’s going on with your family individually, Milstone said. For instance, does your child or someone in your household have an underlying condition that puts them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19?

Considering that nearly every county in the country has a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to CDC data, it probably makes sense for many families to continue using masks.

But the reality is that others have already abandoned masking in situations like when playing sports or attending sleepovers, Milstone said. "They made a different decision of what risks they were willing to accept."

Without mask mandates, schools and families can draw on other strategies, like those the CDC mentioned, to identify any COVID-19 cases early and keep everyone as safe as possible. But Omer stressed that the option to continue masking should still be there for those who want to do so. "Schools should make sure that those who choose to wear a mask are not stigmatized," he said.

The future of masking

In the future, experts said it's challenging to really predict what will happen with this notoriously unpredictable virus. But it's clear that for some of us, our relationship with masks has been surprisingly positive. And, in lieu of official mask mandates, we may keep wearing them during the winter cold and flu season or during COVID-19 outbreaks that may pop up.

"I think there are some people who have enjoyed not being sick for the last two years. They've recognized that, 'Gosh, by wearing a mask I didn't get my seasonal runny nose that led to a few weeks of cough,'" Milstone said. "I don't think that's going to be common, but I do think there's a segment of the population that is going to wear masks a lot because they tend to be more risk-averse."

Last summer, the CDC's mask guidelines changed to allow those who were vaccinated to do more activities unmasked while still requiring those who were unvaccinated to wear a mask in those situations because the risks were different. "That would be unpopular politically, but that's something places could consider as an incentive to get vaccinated," Milstone continued. (Once delta hit, the CDC guidelines were updated to recommend masking for everyone — regardless of vaccination status.)

We need to keep holding on for now, but mask mandates aren’t going to be forever, Omer said. “There is a middle ground between ending mask mandates now and never — and that’s called rational, data-based decision-making,” he explained. “Things will improve and then you will have more flexibility in the kinds of layers you want to peel back.”

Omer said, "A little bit of patience serves all of us well."