Selena Gomez calls out body shamers, says she doesn’t care what they think

Selena Gomez is shutting down body shamers who have opinions on her weight.

Selena Gomez addresses body-shaming on TikTok. Salena Gomez / Tiktok

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 29, posted a series of videos on her TikTok stories on Sunday explaining why she will not let critics’ comments about her body affect her.“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in the first clip.

She then added, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b---- about it anyway.”

In a mocking voice, she mimicked body shamers.

“You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh meh meh meh.”

Gomez has a message for them in return: “B----, I am perfect the way I am.”

In her final video, she signed off saying, “Moral of the story? Bye.”

This isn’t the first time the actor and musician has spoken out against negative comments about her appearance and health.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted a TikTok video in December of Dr. Dawn Bantel, an Arizona-based naturopathic doctor, explaining that the CDC’s definition of heavy drinking means, “15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women.”

In response to the description of heavy drinking, Gomez jokingly winced and mouthed, “Oh.”

One fan called Gomez out in the comments and wrote, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena.”

Gomez, who received a kidney transplant in 2017 from actor Francia Raisa after complications from lupus, replied, “It was a joke a--.”

Despite having these types of interactions on social media, Gomez has said she isn't too bothered by online negativity because she doesn’t let apps like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter consume her time.

She revealed in December to WWD that she deleted social media apps from her phone.

“That’s a huge, significant part of why I feel like I’ve been as healthy as I have been,” she told the publication at the time. “I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life.”