Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes among 160 stars supporting Roe with full-page NYTimes ad

More than 100 musicians, actors, artists and influencers signed their names to a full-page ad defending Roe v. Wade in the New York Times.

"The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion," the ad reads. "Our power to plan our futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion."

The ad continues: "We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. We will not go back — and we will not back down."

Following the message, 160 young stars, such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Phoebe Bridgers signed their names in support.

The ad, produced as part of Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies campaign, is in direct response to last week's leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicating that the court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

A landmark decision, Roe v. Wade codified the right to access abortion through the right to privacy. The draft decision, which was written months ago and may not be the final decision, argues that the 1973 Roe decision was not based on a firm constitutional footing and, therefore, the decision to allow access to abortion should be left to individual states.

Many states already have laws restricting abortion access, and 13 states have what are known as trigger laws, designed to go into effect in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Center for Reproductive rights, which advocates for abortion access. Another 16 have passed legislation specifically preserving the right to access abortion with varying restrictions on timing, per the center.