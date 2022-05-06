Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID again

Savannah Guthrie has COVID-19 again.

The TODAY co-anchor shared her positive test result on Friday, May 6, on Instagram.

Savannah is vaccinated against the virus and has received a booster dose.

"So this happened — again!" she wrote. "Covid +, air filter on 'turbo' and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!!"

She added: "I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!"

Earlier this year amid the omicron surge, Savannah tested positive less than a week after Hoda Kotb announced she had tested positive for the virus.

“We’re trading places,” Savannah said when announcing her diagnosis on the show. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

“Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she added.

In recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise, the daily average of new cases climbing to 66,000 — a 50% increase over the past two weeks.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joined TODAY on Friday to discuss the United States surpassing 1 million COVID-related deaths.

"The vast majority of Americans who have perished from this disease were unvaccinated," he said. "In the latest round of infections that we saw, that big omicron surge in January, most of the deaths occurred either in unvaccinated people or people who were not boosted. So vaccines remain the best way to protect yourself, especially getting boosted."

Dr. Jha said the "very contagious" subvariant BA.2 is the “primary driver” of the increase of infections.

"It is spreading in large parts of the country," he said. "It’s the dominant variant here in the northeast and in the midwest and in other parts of the country, as well, so I think that’s the primary driver."