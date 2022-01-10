Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes less than a week after Hoda Kotb announced she had tested positive for the virus. Hoda returned to Studio 1A on Monday after two negative tests.

"We're trading places," Savannah said at the top of Monday's show. "I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go."

Savannah also said her symptoms were mild.

"Little sniffles, not much more than that," she said.

Savannah is vaccinated from the virus and has received a booster dose.

"I feel good. Feel really good. Just a couple days at home and I'm sure I'll be back in the saddle soon," she told Craig Melvin and Hoda at the top of the 8 o'clock hour.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, due to the omicron variant. Cases have jumped more than 200%, according to an analysis by NBC News.

Despite the soaring numbers, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remained optimistic that they will fall quickly.

“I do think in places that we are seeing this really steep incline, that we may well see also a precipitous decline,” she said during a media briefing Friday.

