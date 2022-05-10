Savannah Guthrie shared an update from home after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

“I feel great. Honestly, I’m going to be back tomorrow. I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it,” she said during a video call on TODAY Tuesday.

She also revealed she’s been relishing the chance to rest by herself at home, saying, “Having five days by myself — can you even imagine?”

Savannah called into TODAY Tuesday to give an update about her recovery from COVID-19. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Savannah revealed how she has been occupying herself during isolation.

“Well, I’ve really gotten to know myself,” she said. “I’ve discovered not just Wordle, but also Quordle,” which she described as “four Wordles at once.”

She added that she passed the time with some reading, as well as watching TV, doing “little organization projects” and cleaning.

But above all, she’s been getting enviable amounts of sleep.

“Mostly I slept!” she said. “I slept 13 hours the first night, 12 the next, and 11, and then I set my DVR to the TODAY show and had my coffee.”

Hoda Kotb applauded Savannah for taking the rest she needs.

“You know what, that makes up for all the four-hour, six-hour nights you’ve had for the past year and change,” she said. “Savannah, by the way — she doesn’t miss a day. Like, when she takes a day off, it’s a huge thing. So you actually are forced into this rest, so we’re glad, and we can’t wait for you to come back, girl!”

Savannah shared her positive COVID-19 test result on Instagram on May 6.

“So this happened — again!” she wrote in the caption.

Savannah, who is vaccinated against the virus and has received a booster shot, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

After her recent positive test, she made the decision to spend Mother’s Day on May 8 in isolation to protect her family. She documented her solo Mother’s Day on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of a card and flower bouquet from her two children, Vale, 7, and Charley, 5.

During her video call to TODAY on Tuesday, Savannah seemed upbeat and on the mend.

“Love your show!” she joked to her co-hosts before signing off. “It’s so good!”