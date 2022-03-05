Sandra Lee shares optimistic update 3 days after ‘brutal’ hysterectomy

Sandra Lee is feeling better after undergoing a hysterectomy on Tuesday.

She updated her fans on how she's doing in a lengthy Instagram post Friday, saying that despite some pain after the surgery, she was looking forward to the future.

"Surgery is never fun, but the third day for me is always the worst day for me. Yesterday (my 3 day) was quite aggressive," Lee said. "All I can remember is I threw up all day—— I was so sick, I threw up and cried, threw up and cried. Awful.”

Lee said that her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, “didn’t know what to do” about the symptoms she was experiencing so he would offer to rub her back and try to get her to eat or drink something. Eventually, they returned to the hospital. Lee said she was diagnosed with an infection.

“The head of ER (who I love) said I had some kind of infection and my kidneys were only working at 30% (from being overly dehydrated I guess)," Lee said. "Nobody know- we are waiting for culture and blood work! We shall see!”

"Surgeries are so brutal, but I'm still glad I did it," she continued, adding that she felt "so much better" after getting treated with anti-nausea medication. Youcef stayed at her side, she explained, and to try and pass the time, the pair began researching "beautiful villages" that they could travel to this summer.

"I have such Wanderlust. No amount of time on this beautiful planet will be long enough," Lee continued. So many beautiful places to see, such wonderful people to meet, such incredible food to eat."

The chef and author ended her update with well-wishes for her followers.

"I hope your days are easy and healthy and then full of adventure," Lee said. "Go wander around somewhere new, even if it’s just a local park or pathway and even if it’s snowing.. why not. For me I cannot wait for summer and to get home!!"

Lee's update comes a few days after she spoke candidly up about her decision to get a hysterectomy. On Tuesday, she revealed that she had been putting off a hysterectomy for years because she previously had "breast cancer surgery" and was not looking to do "another major operation" anytime soon.

But after she saw "brave" women open up about their health issues, Lee realized that she needed to stop being afraid and get the surgery as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, she said on Instagram that the surgery had gone well and that she was "sleeping a lot" and preparing for the "long road of recovery ahead."

"I have set my alarm to stay ahead of the pain relief medication, Lordy this is painful I have to say," Lee said. "Although I have a long road of recovery ahead I am grateful that this is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, and I am so thankful to be writing this today and to my family, friends, sweet Ben and ALL OF YOU for the wonderful support."

