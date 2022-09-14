Ryan Reynolds may never be more grateful for losing a bet.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who document their experiences as co-chairman of the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. on the FX series “Welcome to Wrexham,” made a bet that Reynolds would broadcast his colonoscopy if McElhenney could learn Welsh. Sure enough, McElhenney learned Welsh and Reynolds proved to be a man of his word.

This year, both actors turned 45, the age new guidelines recommend for getting a first colonoscopy.

“Part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. It’s a simple step that could literally — and I mean literally — save your life,” Reynolds said in a video the pair made to raise awareness about the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a--,” Reynolds said in a voiceover as he walked into the hospital for his colonoscopy.

Prior to undergoing the procedure, Reynolds was told by his doctor, Dr. Lapook, how important a colonoscopy can be.

“It’s stunningly effective,” the doctor said.

After the procedure, Dr. Lapook let Reynolds in on what happened, noting he found “an extremely subtle polyp.”

“This was potentially life-saving for you,” he continued. “I’m not kidding. I’m not being overly-dramatic. This is exactly why you do this.”

The doctor said he removed the polyp.

“You’re interrupting the natural history of a disease, of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems,” he said.

“Instead, you’re not only diagnosing the polyp, you’re taking it out. So, nobody would know that they had this, but he reached the age of screening, 45. He got a routine screening and there you go, that’s why people need to do this. They really need to do this. This saves lives, pure and simple.”

Reynolds shared the video on his Instagram page, eliciting scores of comments, including one from Katie Couric, who famously got a colonoscopy on TODAY in 2000, two years after her husband died from colon cancer.

"Go Ryan! (Wait! You already did!) thank you for spreading the word! Next time I’m asking for Aviation Gin in my IV!" she wrote, alluding to the liquor brand he owns.

McElhenney also underwent the procedure in the video, which revealed three small polyps that were removed.

“What does make a difference is screening and surveillance,” his doctor Dr. Treyzon said.

Reynolds and McElhenney made the video in conjunction with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, kicking off the Lead From Behind initiative, an effort to raise awareness about colon cancer and taking steps to prevent it.

“I’ve been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a--,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part. Rob and I did it because we want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized.”

In announcing the new initiative, Lead From Behind noted that colon cancer is growing among younger people and may become the No. 1 fatal cancer among people under 50 by 2030.