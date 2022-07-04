‘You are more than your weight’: Rebel Wilson shares honest message after weight gain 

After a year of documenting her weight loss, actress Rebel Wilson is being honest about weight gain, and what that does and doesn't mean to her.

Wilson posted on Instagram Sunday, July 3 that she's been on vacation enjoying herself and noticed she's gained 7 pounds.

"I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort … I’ve lost all self control," the comedian said in the caption. "But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself."

“If you’re like me," she continued, "just know YOU are more than just your weight."

Last year, the "Pitch Perfect" star loss 77 pounds and told TODAY in November “it’s just about keeping your body moving and keeping the blood pumping.”

“I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results," she said. "If you were training to be the next Thor or something, you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way.”

Walking has been her primary exercise. It takes more time than faster-pace work outs, and that makes it harder to fit into her schedule when she's in production for a film or show, she told TODAY. When walking slowly gets pushed out of her schedule as her work responsibilities pick up, Wilson said she fears the possibility of gaining it back or backtracking to unhealthy habits.

“It’s actually been stressing me out a little bit," Wilson told TODAY. "I was like ‘Oh God, what if I go back to my old habits of eating a whole pint of ice cream because I’m stressed?’ Or reach for the sugar, because that’s what I do when I’m tired and stressed.”

As seen in her Instagram post this week, it appears the actress is practicing grace and love for her body regardless of any numbers.

"Your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you.”