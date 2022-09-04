One year after she experienced a "massive" stroke, "NCIS" alum Pauley Perrette is giving fans the latest on her recovery.

The 53-year-old played Abby Sciuto, a likable forensic scientist for the NCIS: Major Case Response Team, on the hit television series for 15 years.

In a video posted to Twitter, Perrette initially said it's her one year anniversary since she had a stroke and she's "still here."

"Yes. I'm still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here," she said.

"I’ve been through a lot in the last two years — things that are harder than having a stroke," she added. "But I’m still here and I’m so grateful. And thank you, those of you who are my friends. Thank you. God bless you all. I’m still here.”

In the body of the tweet, Perrette said that prior to the medical event, she "lost so many beloved family and friends," including her dad and cousin.

"Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!" she wrote.

The star, who left the investigative drama in 2018, also appeared in several other notable features, including “Almost Famous,” “The Ring,” “CSI” and “The Drew Carey Show.”

Prior to her role on “NCIS,” Perrette studied sociology, psychology and criminal science in her undergraduate career, before receiving a master’s degree in criminal science at Georgia State University, according to IMBd.

Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Fans responded to the tweet with an outpouring of love, some relating to her experience and others sending best wishes.

"Glad you’re still here too. Bet if you look closely, there a many blessings, they’re just hard to see through all that pain. FIND THEM focus on them till they hide the pain. Wishing you all the best. PS. If you see Abby, please tell her I miss when she hung out in our living room," @sergent31563 wrote.

"We love you and are praying for you and feel blessed that you are still here too. Thank you for sharing with us. I did not know. I had a stroke 14 years ago. Can’t say for others, but I think acupuncture has been helpful," wrote @pattyrice1931.

@RebeccaNordman1 wrote: “We love you and are grateful that you are doing well. You are my favorite person on NCIS. I am also a survivor of domestic violence and I survived human trafficking. I am still here."