Paramore has canceled tour dates in Portland and Salt Lake City, the last two shows in its North America tour, as lead vocalist Hayley Williams battles a lung infection.

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

The rock band has been touring across the U.S. and Canada throughout 2023. It will continue on with shows in Europe and New Zealand.

Last week, to fans' surprise and thrill, NBA star Stephen Curry joined Paramore as a surprise guest at the band's Aug. 8 concert at San Francisco's Chase Center. He sang a few lines from "Misery Business," one of Paramore's hits from its second album, "Riot!"

Paramore was slated to perform at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Aug. 10 and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13. The shows had also been previously postponed and rescheduled from their original dates in late July due to Williams' ongoing lung infection.

Refunds will be available for fans who have already purchased tickets for the canceled shows.

Though some fans expressed frustration about the tour cancellations, Williams received an outpouring of support in the comments of Paramore's post.

"Good. Rest. Get better. Your health is way more important!" alternative music artist Iniko commented.

"Your health is all we care about right now," actress Maggie Baird wrote.

"We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out," Williams wrote in the post. "Thank you so much for your continued support."