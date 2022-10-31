Oprah speaks out on weight loss gummies marketed with her name, image: 'Fraud alert!'

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight about false claims that she's endorsing weight loss gummies.

Over the weekend, the media mogul shared a video on her Instagram page to inform fans that any weight loss gummies that use her name or photo in advertising are in no way endorsed by her.

"And so it happened to me again today. A woman came up to me and said, 'Can you help me get your weight loss gummies?' And I said, ‘Ma’am, I don’t have anything to do with weight loss gummies. And let me just tell you, you’re the fifth person this week to mention it, so I’m going to address it,'" the 68-year-old said in the short clip.

The TV personality went on to explain that "somebody's out there misusing my name, even sending emails to people advertising weight loss gummies."

"I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills, and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name. So please know I have no weight loss gummies," she stressed.

The former talk show host shared some additional advice to fans in the caption of her Instagram post: "Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them. There have been social media ads, emails, and fake websites going out and I want you to hear it straight from me, that I have nothing to do with them. Please don’t be taken advantage of and don’t give your personal information to them."

Winfrey's team did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for further comment. In a statement to USA Today earlier this year, Winfrey's senior vice president of communications Nicole Nichol emphasized that the gummies are a scam.

“These ads are a complete fabrication,” she said. “Oprah has nothing to do with this gummy product and does not endorse any such diet or weight-loss pill.”

Winfrey has spoken openly about her weight loss journey over the years and has a partnership with WW International (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and is an investor in the company.

In a 2015 campaign for WW International, the TV personality opened up about her weight loss journey.

“Anybody who struggles with their weight — and I’m at the head of that class — knows it’s not just about the weight; it’s about something bigger,” she said at the time.

