IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Your budget-friendly fall fashion and beauty guide — 25 must-haves starting at $13

Mushrooms sold in 15 states recalled due to salmonella concerns

Routine testing on Tai Phat’s “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” revealed the presence of the bacteria.
/ Source: NBC News
By Rob Wile

A mushroom product sold in 15 states is being recalled after tests revealed the presence of salmonella.

Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC said it was recalling four types of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health found the bacteria in items bought at a retail store.

The mushrooms are sold in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms
Three Coins Dried Mushrooms.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Sales of the product have been suspended while the Maryland Department of Health and the company continue an investigation.

Consumers who have purchased the product should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (703) 538-8000.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Rob Wile