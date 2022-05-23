A presumptive case of monkeypox is under investigation in Broward County, Florida, NBC Miami reported Sunday. It's the third case under investigation in the U.S. in this outbreak, which has spread to 12 mostly European countries, where the disease is not usually found, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health announced a New York City resident had tested positive for monkeypox. The case is being treated as a presumptive positive while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the result. On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Health confirmed a man who had recently traveled to Canada had been infected with monkeypox.

Officials investigating the Florida case of monkeypox said it, like the Massachusetts case, was related to international travel. New York officials did not specify where the New York patient may have been infected but said the current risk to the public appears low.

Monkeypox: Symptoms and transmission

Monkeypox is a rare disease that's usually found in central and west Africa, where it kills as many as 1 in 10 people who contract it, according to the CDC. The symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills exhaustion and rash. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but the smallpox vaccine, antivirals and other treatments can be used to control an outbreak.

The monkeypox virus is usually spread when a person comes in contact with an infected animal, human or material contaminated with the virus. It’s believed that most human-to-human transmission spreads through large respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact, per the CDC. It’s also possible for monkeypox to spread through contact with a lesion from a rash or bodily fluids.

Monkeypox outbreak 2022

The current outbreak, which the World Health Organization has been tracking since May 13, has not yet been linked to any areas where the virus is usually found. As of Saturday, there are 92 lab-confirmed and 28 suspected cases. No deaths have been reported.

"This is the first time we're seeing cases across many countries at the same time in people who have not traveled to the to the endemic regions in Africa," said Rosamund Lewis, WHO's head smallpox secretariat, in a live Q&A on Monday, when asked why there's so much concern now even though the disease has been around for at least 40 years.

The current outbreak is "not typical," added Andy Seale, adviser to WHO's HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infection programs, referring to the patterns of transmission observed so far. The cases have primarily, but not exclusively, been identified in men who have sex with men who were seeking health care, according to WHO.

Seale added that the cases have often been linked to travel and close contact, "possibly through sexual contact. ... We're still in the early days of this outbreak, so there's a lot we're still learning." He went on to stress that monkeypox is "not a gay disease. ... Anybody can contract monkeypox through close contact."

Cases have also been identified in household members of infected individuals, according to CDC.

The CDC said in a health alert Friday that the current risk to the U.S. public is low, and President Joe Biden said over the weekend that he doesn't think monkeypox "rises to a level of a kind of concern consistent with COVID-19," stressing that vaccines are available to prevent infection.

Still, the president said "everybody should be concerned about" the outbreak, and the CDC is encouraging anyone who develops a “new, unexplained skin rash” to seek medical attention immediately and stay away from other people.

Monkeypox symptoms: Pictures and timeline

Lewis described the timeline of how monkeypox symptoms progress to help identify possible cases of monkeypox. Keep in mind that monkeypox symptoms usually start to appear one to two weeks after exposure, but the incubation period can be as short as five days or as long as 21 days.

The symptoms usually begin with fever, headache, back aches and lethargy, which lasts one to two days, Lewis said. Next, a rash will appear, which starts as red discoloration in the skin. It usually starts on the face and then progresses to the arms and legs, then hands and feet, and then the rest of the body. This phase also lasts one to two days. Next comes what are referred to as papules, when the rash becomes raised on the skin, instead of flat. This also lasts one to two days.

Monkeypox pictures show a timeline of the monkeypox rash. www.gov.uk

Next is the vesicle phase, or as Lewis called them, "blisters," when lesions are raised and filled with clear fluid, usually starting on the fourth or fifth day of symptoms and lasting another one to two days.

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand May 27, 2003. CDC via Getty Images

Vesicles are followed by pustules, when the blisters "fill with a whitish fluid that looks like pus," Lewis said, usually around the sixth or seventh day of symptoms. According to the CDC, they're usually "firm to the touch," develop a dent in the center (called an umbilication) and last an additional five to seven days.

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand June 5, 2003. Getty Images

After about two weeks of symptoms, the lesions then start to crust and scab over, and the scabs last for another week before falling off. Scars and skin discoloration may persist after the scabs are gone, but you're no longer contagious after the scabs have all fallen off.

Prior to last week, the most recent monkeypox cases in the U.S. were in July and November of 2021, both associated with travel. Before that, there was an outbreak in 2003, with everyone infected having contracted the disease from animals imported from Ghana.

