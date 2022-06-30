Kristin Cavallari shares bikini pic, reflects on healthy lifestyle changes: ‘I’ve come a long way’

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her body and celebrating a healthy weight gain.

The “Laguna Beach” alum, 35, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini Thursday on Instagram, showing off the results of her workout regimen.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made," she wrote.

The mom of three also included two pictures of herself from the past.

"I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos," she wrote in her caption, adding, "and no, I never had an eating disorder ... that was purely stress."

The Uncommon James founder went on to share the work she's put into her health recently.

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin," she wrote.

Many of Cavallari's famous pals commented their support.

"You look gorgeous!! Stress really does play a huge part in health all around!," wrote Audrina Patridge, who starred alongside Cavallari on "The Hills."

"Girl you are beautiful and STRONG," added designer Brittney Kelley.

"Gorgeous healthy! #goals," wrote pro wrestler Nikki Bella.

Last week, Cavallari — who shares shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with ex Jay Cutler — opened up to Us Weekly about her fitness regimen.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," she said.

She went on to say that she focuses on building muscle when working out with her trainer.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” she said. “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

The former "Very Cavallari" star also said she's "shocked" when she looks at old photographs of herself and sees how underweight she'd become.

“I didn’t realize it at the time how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” she said.

“I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling,” she added.