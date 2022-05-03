Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced last week that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 through 11.

The company made the request after submitting data showing that the low-dose booster shot is both safe for children of that age group and could help protect them against variants of the coronavirus. Currently, boosters have only been authorized for those 12-years-old and up.

While Pfizer’s data does show that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies against omicron by 36 times in children of this age group, not every public health official is convinced that another shot is needed yet in younger children.

Are COVID-19 boosters for children necessary?

No expert told TODAY they were worried about the safety of boosters in kids, but several questioned timing for boosters and whether they are necessary as an emergency-authorized tool at this stage in the pandemic.

Dr. Phil Krause, a former deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, maintains that “COVID vaccines have been very safe,” and told TODAY he recommends boosters for the elderly and for people who are high risk for severe COVID-19. But he said he “questions the need for boosters in otherwise healthy people (including children) who were previously vaccinated and infected.”

Krause explained that the available data that supports boosters for this age group only measures increased levels of antibodies but fails to weigh other immune responses important for predicting long-term protection in children. He said that more needs to be understood about how long booster protection actually lasts.

“We’ve learned from adults that booster effects don’t usually last very long, but of course that could be different in children; we just don’t have a lot of data yet to rely on to make those types of predictions,“ he said. He added that he understands parents who choose to wait to see the long-term benefits of boosting. “Nobody wants to get a vaccine that they don’t need or where the benefit turns out not to be as good or as long as was promised.”

Dr. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine, offered a similar take. “It’s likely that the first two doses are already sufficient to protect the children against severe, hospital-grade infections or worse. The booster dose may not add much extra protection here,” he said. (Moore noted that children who are immunocompromised are an exception.)

The benefits of COVID-19 boosters for children

Other public health officials said that boosters in kids are important for a variety of reasons. “I continue to feel that we should do everything possible to prevent disease in children, both because some of them will get severe illness and have long-term complications from COVID infection, and many others will be able to spread the illness to those who may be more at risk,” said Dr. Jesse Hackell, a pediatrician in Pomona, NY and the president of one of the chapters of New York state’s American Academy of Pediatrics.

Hackell explained that there seems to be “a false dichotomy” from some who oppose COVID-19 vaccines in treating COVID-19 differently than other diseases that similarly pose small but real risks to children. “It is not that we will save millions of kids’ lives by vaccinating everyone,” he said, “but we vaccinate and mandate vaccination against other diseases which are mild for most kids such as chickenpox, mumps, haemophilus, and even polio because a small number of kids would otherwise be likely to suffer devastating outcomes and no child should suffer from a preventable illness,” he told TODAY.

Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology and global public health at the University of Michigan, explained that boosters also offer important protections against COVID-19 variants. “In studies in other age groups, it is clear that there was little antibody produced against omicron without the booster,” he said.

Dr. Scott Ratzan, a distinguished lecturer at CUNY School of Public Health and the Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Health Communication: International Perspectives, pointed out that during the recent omicron surge, those who were boosted, “were 21 times less likely to die of COVID-19 compared to those unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized,” he said. “Booster shots are safe and effective.”

Dr. Erin Abner, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health, added that COVID-19 is still concerning for children because there remains much that we don’t understand about long COVID. “The long-term effects of COVID infection are unknown,” she said.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, an infectious disease researcher at Stanford who advises the American Academy of Pediatrics and has helped test the vaccine for Pfizer, praised what she’s seen regarding the efficacy of boosters in this age group. “The current data shows that the boosters in 5- to 11-year-old children provide a robust increase in neutralizing antibodies to the original and the omicron variant (of COVID-19.) These antibodies are markers that indicate protection against severe COVID-19 infection,” she said.

What the FDA will consider before granting approval for boosters for kids ages 5-11

Before boosters for this age group can be considered by parents, however, a third dose must first be authorized by the FDA, a review process experts say may take some time.

“The key question to answer here is whether boosters in this younger age group reduces not only symptomatic infection, but also severe disease. That, ultimately, is the main reason why we have vaccinations,” offered Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. Wen added that there also needs to be a discussion about whether children who recently had omicron still need a booster, “or whether that recent infection is equivalent to the booster.”

Moore told TODAY that the FDA will “weigh both safety and efficacy factors” when making the decision. “As to efficacy, I expect the advisors will consider whether the additional short-term protection from mild infections is important enough to justify the authorization,” he said.

"We will have to review the data and presentations provided to the FDA to understand the overall benefits. For example, how long do neutralizing antibodies last and what is the risk over time of breakthrough infections after the primary two-dose regimen?” Maldonado said, echoing Krause’s earlier point.

Another important issue to consider is timing, as the virility and transmission of future variants are unknown, some of which could necessitate boosters of their own. “While there have been some concerns about the frequency of boosters, the more important issue is their timing. Boosters given too close in time to the primary dose will be less effective,” Abner said.

The first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is still a priority

Experts stressed that boosters in this age group are a moot point for many Americans as some parents still haven’t vaccinated this age group against the coronavirus at all. As of April 20th, only 7.9 million U.S. children ages 5-11 had completed the two-dose vaccination series, representing just 28% of all 5-11-year-olds.

“Of primary importance is to get all kids vaccinated with their first and second dose before the summer holiday and definitely by the return to school in the fall,” said Ratzan.

