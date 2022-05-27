Kelly Osbourne marks 1 year of sobriety with message of gratitude

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The pregnant former "Fashion Police" host, 37, posted an upbeat message filled with gratitude Friday on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The former "Osbournes" star revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse in her sobriety after several years of being clean from substance abuse.

During a candid interview with "Extra," Osbourne said she believed the relapse was brought on by a "nervous breakdown" she suffered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f--- it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life," she said, explaining that she made the mistake of believing she could have a drink with no consequences.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” she added. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

Osbourne, the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, went on to say that she realized that her struggles with addiction are something she will "battle for the rest of my life."

“It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know," she explained.

Osbourne's sobriety announcement comes a little more than two weeks after she revealed she was expecting her first child.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why ... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding a sonogram image of her baby-on-the-way.

She revealed in February that she is dating Sid Wilson, a DJ and member of the band Slipknot.