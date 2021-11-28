Jillian Michaels is ready to say “I do!”

The celebrity trainer revealed on Saturday that she is engaged to fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto, who she has been dating for over three years.

Michaels, 47, referenced the length of their relationship in a sweet Instagram post announcing their engagement.

“1153 days...here’s to thousands more,” she captioned a photo of the two caressing that also featured the massive engagement ring. “She said ‘yes!’” she added with a heart emoji.

Minuto, 36, also shared the same photo along with a black-and-white image of her wearing the fancy diamond. She simply wrote, “YES,” in the caption with an engagement ring emoji.

The former “Biggest Loser” star commented “Mine” in response to Minuto’s post.

When speaking to People magazine, Michaels praised her new fiancée and called her, “‘all the things’ — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives.”

She added that the “quality” of Minuto’s character makes her think every night, “‘Thank God for this person laying next to me.’”

According to People, Michaels proposed with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond that was created by a family friend and a jeweler at Miami’s H&H Jewelers.

Continuing to shower Minuto with compliments, Michaels said, “This woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine.”

In October, the couple shared a cute photo of them lying in bed together on Instagram to celebrate their third anniversary.

“We are all asleep until we fall in love,” they both wrote in their captions, seeming to reference a similar quote by Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

Minuto uploaded a series of photos last year on Instagram to reminisce about a previous trip they took to Japan “where the adventures began.”

In the caption, she recalled a hot air balloon ride, scuba diving with sharks, cliff jumping, jet skiing and more activities during their excursion.

“The list goes on but let’s just say YOU KEEP THINGS EXCITING,” Minuto gushed in the caption. “Words lack strength when it comes to describing you Ralphy. I’m thankful every single day that you are mine ❤️ I love you beyond and look forward to more life threatening adventures.”

Michales was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades and they share daughter Lukensia, 11, and son Phoenix, 9.

The pair split in 2018.

Minuto and Michales’ engagement follows a rough 2020 for the trainer who contracted COVID-19 at the gym.

“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym,” she said at the time on Fox Business. “And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

She also went viral last year after she made comments about Lizzo’s fame and her body-positive message.

When asked on Buzzfeed News’ “AM to DM” about the “Rumors” singer and her brand, Michaels responded, “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes?” Michaels said. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight!’ Why do we even care? Why is it my job to even care about her weight?”

Later, Michaels wrote on Instagram, “As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving.”

She added, “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”