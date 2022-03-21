Jergens lotion recalled for potential bacteria contamination, FDA says

Some Jergens products have been recalled because of possible bacteria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Kao USA Inc., the Cincinnati based manufacturer of Jergens, is warning consumers about its Ultra Healing Moisturizer in sizes of 3 ounces and 10 ounces.

A limited number of those products could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses minor risks for healthy people but could result in infections for people with weakened immune systems, according to a Kao USA statement shared last week by the FDA.

The company is urging consumers to not use the recalled lotion as a precaution.

Kao USA said it “promptly took the precautionary step of issuing a voluntary recall of the affected product by removing the product in question from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers.”

The scope of the possible contamination remains under investigation, the company said.

No one with Kao USA could be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Moisturizers manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021, could be impacted, the company said. Lot codes for potentially affected products are found here.

Consumers who suspect they were adversely affected by the products should contact the FDA including by phone at 1-888-463-6332 or through its website, according to Kao USA.

Negative reactions from the affected products can also be reported to Kao USA at its Consumer Care Center at 1-800-742-8798. The company can also be reached by email at consumer@kao.com.

The company is working to improve cleaning and sanitation practices to prevent similar issues in the future, Kao USA said.

