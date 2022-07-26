Jared Kushner says he was treated for thyroid cancer in the White House: report

Jared Kushner writes in an upcoming memoir that had a "substantial part" of his thyroid removed in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer, according to a report.

The son-in-law and senior adviser to former President Donald Trump reveals in an upcoming memoir that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his time in the White House, according to the The New York Times, which cited an excerpt from Kushner's book.

NBC News has not obtained a copy or seen excerpts of Kushner’s forthcoming book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

Kushner, 41, writes in the book that he was told he had cancer in October 2019 when White House physician Sean Conley pulled him aside on Air Force One during a trip to Texas, according to The New York Times.

He added that he initially told the White House doctors not to tell his wife, Ivanka Trump, or the president about his diagnosis.

He wrote that a "substantial part" of his thyroid was removed in surgery and that he was warned it could cause damage to his voice. Kushner wrote that he only eventually told his wife, two of his aides and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but not Trump.

However, Kushner wrote that Trump eventually found out and asked him about the surgery. Kushner wrote that he asked Trump how he knew about it.

"I’m the president,” Trump said, according to Kushner. “I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here."

Thyroid cancer is one of the most treatable cancers, NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres said on TODAY in 2020.

“Know your body, know if you have any changes, and if you do, seek attention," he said about detecting symptoms. "Find out why you’re having those changes. With the thyroid, there can be very subtle changes.”

Thyroid cancer is most common in people between 25 and 65, and women are three times more susceptible to it than men. Symptoms can include a lump in the front of the neck, swollen neck glands, throat and neck pain, hoarseness, difficulty breathing and swallowing, and a persistent cough not caused by a cold.