When Bre Rider saw that JanSport was offering adaptive bags designed for wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices, she felt surprisingly emotional about it.

“Accessible items — especially once you’re not a child — are extremely hard to find,” Rider, 30, of Tampa, Florida, tells TODAY.com. “Just the way the pull tabs are designed, I can sit in my chair and do everything myself without having to ask a friend to help me.” After finding accessible bags, Rider posted the news on Facebook. While she felt excited, she also wanted to include the link help her friends easily find them.

“I’m trying not to cry. Jansport has made an entire section on their website to buy bags that are designed for mobility devices,” she said in her social media post. “They even have an audio description for the video. Thank you Jansport. Thank you.”

JanSport did not respond to a TODAY request for comment, but the company issued a press release about the adaptive collection, which “is the culmination of three years of dedicated research, product testing, and listening to the people with disabilities community.” The company partnered with Disability:IN to create the line, the press release says.

“Disability:IN is proud to help retailers,” Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN said in the press release. “People with disabilities are driving the adaptive fashion movement.”

Rider felt touched by the company’s dedication to providing accessible products in a way that is friendly to blind and low vision people. Friends later told that her they saw strangers sharing the post and she felt a little surprised.

“I had no idea it was going to get that big,” she says.

Bre Rider felt a little emotional when she realized that JanSport offered adaptive bags that made it easier for people using mobility devices and looked cool. Courtesy Bre Rider

Rider has ADHD, autism and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which can cause lightheadedness and fainting with a rapidly beating heart. When people with POTS stand from reclining, their blood flow is dramatically reduced, causing them to feel dizzy or pass out, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. While Rider has grappled with POTS for a while, she recently learned it is more severe than she thought and has started using a walker and wheelchair.

“People will sometimes give me looks,” she says. “I’m a young woman in her 30s. I look like nothing's going on with me and I have to sit down frequently or use the walker and I get out of breath, and I’m tired a lot when I stand up.”

The mobility devices makes life easier for her but using them has highlighted the problems with many backpacks. When adjusting the length of the backpack, the straps can become so long on the bag that they drag on the ground and can get tangled in wheels. She says with these bags that’s not an issue.

“It doesn’t have the pieces that hang down when you adjust the size,” she explains. “That’s something a lot of us have to find ways (of dealing with), making it so that you’re cutting them off and tying them up. Otherwise, it drags on the ground and then it becomes a tripping hazard if someone’s pushing you or someone’s behind you.”

Already, these bags add to her independence when she uses a mobility device.