When it comes to sex, Jane Fonda believes women grow more assertive as they get older.

The “Grace and Frankie” star, 84, shared some candid thoughts about how sex changes for women as they age on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live."

“I think I got better,” Fonda said, when Cohen asked if she thinks people “become better at sex” or “lean into bad habits” as they age.

While Fonda declined to discuss any more specifics of her current sex life, calling it “private,” she explained why in her view, women often become more sexually confident over time.

“Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need,” she said. “We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold it, hold it, no, no, no. Slow down, and a little to the left.’ We don’t want to do that. … But when we get older it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.’”

The actor and activist has opened up in the past about finding more confidence in her later years.

She inspired many when she began embracing her natural gray hair color in 2020, rocking a silver pixie cut to the Oscars.

“I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that.”

Fonda also she told Glamour in May that as she gets older, her curiosity keeps her vibrant and engaged.

“Curious means you’re going to ask people a lot of questions, it means you’re going to read a lot of books, it means that every situation you’re in, you’re going to want to find the positive,” she said. “For older people, if you stay curious, you will also stay young for a long time. I’m younger now than I was when I was 20.”