Jane Fonda ‘not proud’ she had a face-lift, encourages others not to fear aging

Jane Fonda has some regrets about her previous plastic surgery.

“I had a face-lift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had (one),” the “Grace and Frankie” star, 84, said in a recent Vogue interview.

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it,” she continued. “I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”

Fonda, seen here in 2021, has been embracing the natural aging process. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Fonda has long been candid about trying out plastic surgery over the years, sharing in a 2010 blog post that she had had “work done” on her chin, neck and under her eyes.

However, she swore off plastic surgery completely in 2020.

“I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she told Elle Canada at the time.

Now, she is urging younger people to “stop being afraid about getting older,” arguing that age is more about health than a number.

“My dad died six years younger than I am now. He seemed so old because he was ill. He had a heart disease. I’m not ill. So I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old,” she told Vogue. “Just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do.”

Fonda said that "Grace and Frankie" gives people hope by showing an example of women living vibrant lives in their later years. Suzanne Tenner / Netflix

The actor and activist also acknowledged her privilege when it comes to staying in shape and having had the option to alter her looks over the years.

“Now as those words are coming out of my mouth, what I’m thinking with the second part of my brain is, 'Yeah, Fonda, you have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young,'” she said.

“That is true. Money does help," she added. "Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said. But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of face-lifts and things like that and they look terrible.”

Fonda has embraced aging in various ways, including when she began rocking a silver pixie cut in 2020.

She also opened up about another perk of getting older in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, saying that for women, age often brings increased sexual confidence.

“Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need,” she said. “When we get older it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.’”