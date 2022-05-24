At least seven cases of monkey pox are under investigation in the United States, up from three last week. There is one confirmed U.S. case so far, in a Massachusetts man who'd recently traveled to Canada, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. is one of at least 16 countries, including Canada, the U.K. and Spain, that have reported around 200 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox since May. The disease is usually found in west and central Africa, but as of Saturday, no links to endemic countries in the current outbreak had been found, according to the World Health Organization.

This outbreak is unique in that “this is the first time we’re seeing cases across many countries at the same time in people who have not traveled to the to the endemic regions in Africa,” said Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s head smallpox secretariat, in a live Q&A on Monday.

That said, CDC officials stressed in a media briefing Monday that there's no evidence indicating the virus has changed to become more contagious or that it's spreading widely in the U.S.

“When it comes to risk to the general public, we know that risk is low, and that’s because the current number of cases, all of the cases we’ve seen so far, all have been less severe," said Dr. Raj Panjabi, senior director of global health security and biodefense at the White House.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an animal or human who has the virus, or through a material contaminated with the virus, according to the CDC. The 2003 monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. occurred in people who'd had contact with infected prairie dogs imported from Ghana.

Most of the cases in the current outbreak, however, have been in men who have sex with men. Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but some current cases appear to be linked to travel and "possibly sexual contact," said Andy Seale, adviser to WHO’s HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infection programs, on Monday. "We’re still in the early days of this outbreak, so there’s a lot we’re still learning.”

He also stressed monkeypox is "not a gay disease. ... Anybody can contract monkeypox through close contact. ... You can get a cough or a cold through sexual contact, but it doesn't mean that it's a sexually transmitted disease."

Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox is thought to be mostly through large respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact as the droplets can't travel more than a few feet, per the CDC. Infected humans can also spread the virus through bodily fluids or if another person comes into contact with their lesions. Monkeypox causes a rash and is contagious until the rash has scabbed over and fallen off, which usually takes two to four weeks. (Other symptoms, which usually precede the rash, include fever, headache, muscle ache and fatigue.)

Monkeypox is also transmitted through contact with a material contaminated with the virus. For example, in a public health announcement to its U.K. users, dating app Grindr, often used by men who have sex with men, cautioned that monkeypox can spread through contaminated bedding or sex toys.

Monkeypox versus COVID

NBC News medical correspondent Dr. Natalie Azar said on TODAY Tuesday that the outbreak is "not something that you personally need to worry about going about your day-to-day life. ... There are so many reasons that this monkeypox situation is not like COVID."

She added that the virus that causes COVID, SARS-CoV-2, is more contagious, as one infected individual can easily give it to a dozen other people. In addition, a person can be infected with COVID but have no symptoms and still spread it, unlike monkeypox, which does not have asymptomatic transmission.

"That's a huge relief, of course, to all of us," Azar said.

In a CDC media briefing Monday, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of CDC's Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, highlighted another way the viruses are different: "It’s not a situation where if you’re passing someone in the grocery store, you’re going to be at risk for monkeypox," she said.

Who is at risk of monkeypox infection?

While the CDC has urged the LGBTQ community to be on alert, the greatest risk is to anyone who has had close, physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, such as family members, someone living in the same household or health care workers treating an infection, according to McQuiston.

In Massachusetts, a group of 200 mostly health workers have had close contact with a monkeypox patient and are being monitored, NBC News reported.

“Infectious diseases don’t care about borders or social networks. Some groups may have a greater chance of exposure right now, but by no means is the current risk of exposure to monkeypox exclusive to the gay and bisexual community,” added Dr. John Brooks, an epidemiologist in the CDC’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, during Monday's media briefing. “Anyone can develop and spread monkeypox infection.”

While there's no specific treatment for monkeypox, an outbreak can be contained through vaccines, antivirals and other treatments. The U.S. has a stockpile of monkeypox vaccines that the CDC is working to distribute for use in close contacts of people with the virus. Monkeypox can be cause serious illness, but the fatality rate for the current strain is less than 1%, Azar said.

Where is monkeypox being investigated in the U.S.?

In addition to the confirmed Massachusetts case, the other cases under investigation in the U.S. are in the following states, with confirmation expected in the coming days:

Additional cases are anticipated, and in a health alert Friday, the CDC urged anyone who develops “a new, unexplained rash” on any part of the body, regardless of whether it's accompanied by chills and fever, to seek medical care immediately and stay away from other people.

If you develop a rash, tell your health provider if, within the month before your symptoms started, you had contact with anyone with monkeypox, are a man who has had close contact (including sex) with other men, or were in an area where monkeypox has been reported.

