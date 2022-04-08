The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer reveals ‘aggressive’ breast cancer diagnosis

The Home Edit co-creator and Netflix's "Get Organized with the Home Edit" star Clea Shearer has announced she has breast cancer.

On Thursday, Shearer shared her breast cancer diagnosis alongside a selfie with her Instagram followers.

“I have breast cancer,” she wrote in the post. “It’s a hard thing to say, but it’s easier than keeping it to myself. I’m having a double mastectomy tomorrow (prayers are welcome!), and I wanted to say a few words before I do."

“I found a lump myself the last week of February,” she continued. “I had been trying to make an appt with my OB for several months, and even when I told them I found a lump, they couldn’t accommodate me. I had to request a mammogram from my general doctor, which led to an ultrasound, and then an emergency triple biopsy.

“I have two tumors, 1 cm each, that are aggressive and fast moving — but I caught it early. Had I not taken this upon myself, I would be in a completely different situation right now.”

Shearer, 40, wrote that she hopes her experience with breast cancer can help others.

“It’s a personal choice to make this public, but sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful,” she wrote.

“If I can convince any of you to self-examine on a regular basis, self-advocate always, and to prioritize your health over your busy schedules — then this will have meant something. It’s also important to note that I was under 40 when these tumors formed, and have no history of breast cancer in my family. Even if cancer feels improbable, it’s still very possible.”

Shearer says she felt self-pity after her diagnosis, but worked to turn her attitude around.

“I have to admit, for the first few days I endured the ‘why me’ feelings,” she wrote. “But quickly, I started to think ‘honestly, why NOT me?!’ I have all the support, resources, and a platform to help other people through this. So if anyone has to have breast cancer, I’ll gladly let it be me. Thank you for being on this journey. I love our community, and you mean more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Shearer founded The Home Edit with Joanna Teplin and their celebrity organization series, “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” premiered in 2020 on Netflix, where it became a hit. The show returned for a second season April 1.