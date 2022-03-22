Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and was “feeling fine” despite some mild symptoms.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” Clinton, 74, said in a pair of tweets.

She said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, tested negative “and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Clinton’s positive test result came the same day White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she wouldn’t be accompanying President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe because she tested positive for the virus earlier in the day.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.