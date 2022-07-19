Long COVID is disabling millions of Americans and putting stress on both the health care system and the economy, experts said Tuesday in a House Subcommittee hearing on the poorly understood illness.

Their testimony underscored the enormity of this mostly unrecognized epidemic.

Explaining the patient toll, Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, a specialist in brain injury and rehabilitation medicine at UT Health San Antonio, talked about the nearly 500 patients she’s seen, each fighting their own individual battle against the condition: “patients who have developed autoimmune disease, who can’t stand up for two minutes without their heart rate going through the roof, who have fatigue 100 times worse than when they had cancer, marathoners who can’t run, healthcare providers can’t physically or cognitively return to the bedside.

“And the patients keep coming. Some are waiting upwards of six months to be seen,” she said. “When the day of their appointment arrives, some do not make it. Not because they got better, but because they got worse. They lost their job and healthcare insurance, or they are so disabled they can’t get out of bed. This is a public health crisis.”

Even though the condition is affecting millions of Americans, “there is not a way for me as a physician to diagnose long COVID based on physical exam, blood work, an EKG or a scan,” Verduzco-Gutierrez said.

Among the most disabling symptoms of long COVID is cognitive damage, Verduzco-Gutierrez said. “Many of my patients have overlapping symptoms with those seen after brain disease: dizziness, memory loss, concentration problems, insomnia, headaches, tremors, [dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system], anxiety, PTSD and suicidal thoughts,” she added.

Unfortunately the public has many misunderstandings about long COVID, said Hannah Davis, co-founder of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative. Davis got COVID in March of 2020 and has been disabled by its symptoms ever since. “Before I got sick I worked in artificial intelligence, but I haven’t been able to return to that kind of work,” she said.

What many do not understand is that 76% of those who develop long COVID had a mild initial case of COVID, Davis said. Even those who had COVID and fully recovered are not safe from disabling long term symptoms. Some people develop long COVID when they are reinfected with SARS-CoV-2, she added.